Sedona, an enchanting desert gem in Arizona, recently earned the title of the second-most romantic small town in the United States, as proclaimed by New York Travel Guides.

This comprehensive ranking involved assessing 600 small towns based on four key categories: romantic accommodations, amorous activities, historical charm and charming eateries.

Sedona's allure lies in its breathtaking desert landscapes adorned with crimson rock formations and a vibrant art scene. The town boasts over 80 art galleries, offering couples the perfect setting for creative adventures.

For example, wine enthusiasts can savor tastings, and guided tours reveal the town's natural wonders. World-class spa resorts provide romantic vistas of the desert, while cozy accommodations enhance the town's romantic aura.

Bisbee, another Arizona treasure, secured the 108th spot on the list. This charming town entices with its eclectic local shops, art galleries and a visit to the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum. Couples can relish romantic escapes in historic hotels and indulge in intimate dinners at Bisbee's renowned restaurants.

Carmel-by-the-Sea in California clinched the top spot, crowned as the most romantic small town in America. Rounding out the top five are Sedona, St. Augustine in Florida, Aspen in Colorado and Laguna Beach, also in California.