Elementary School Teacher Accused Of Raping Student Implies She's Pregnant

A former elementary school teacher from Covington, Tennessee, who is accused of raping a student, suggested that she is pregnant with his child. The shocking revelation was revealed in court when prosecutors played audio from a phone call between 38-year-old Alissa McCommon and the underage victim.

"I'm going to raise this baby. I can do this," the former fourth-grade teacher can be heard saying.

McCommon was arrested in September and accused of sexually assaulting the boy in 2021 when he was 12 years old. She was released on a $250,000 bond but was rearrested on September 28 for violating the terms of her release.

Authorities said that McCommon sent several text messages to the boy.

"I tried to tell you. When it comes out looking like you, we don't have to talk anymore. Just please, God, tell me you're not going to say anything. I'll never speak to you again," she allegedly wrote in one message.

She is now facing additional charges of aggravated stalking, harassment, and coercion of a witness.

"[T]he actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions," Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said. "Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. We continue to work closely with the District Attorney's Office as to the revocation of McCommon's bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop."

Officials believe there may be more victims and have asked anybody with any information related to the case to contact them.