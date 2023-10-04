Formula 1 has unveiled an exclusive, single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents, with this exciting opportunity set to kick off on Friday.

These specially priced tickets, designed to bring the thrill of the Las Vegas Grand Prix closer to home, will start at $200 plus taxes and fees for grandstand seats, while single-day hospitality tickets will begin at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

For one day only, on October, from 7 a.m. to midnight, Nevada residents can secure these tickets. The packages come with more than just a race view — they grant access to live entertainment, fan activations and a range of food and beverage offerings across multiple areas, including the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands, PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels, Heritage, Heineken® House, Club Paris and Club SI.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place from November 16 to 18, will feature a 3.8-mile track winding through iconic landmarks, casinos and hotels, with speeds reaching up to 212 mph. The event schedule includes practice sessions, qualifying and the main race starting at 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 18.

Notably, attendees in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere can enjoy live performances by artists like JBalvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue and more.

For those eager to secure their tickets and learn more about the event, the official website at www.f1lasvegasgp.com is the place to go.