A Florida firefighter is facing charges after putting a knife to his co-worker's neck over a cast iron skillet joke that "went too far." La Teef Omari Williams, 44, was arrested over the incident after being placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained by WFTV.

An arrest warrant said the victim, who's a fellow firefighter at Orlando Fire Station 9, mentioned using dish soap to clean a cast iron pan on September 16. Officials said using soap on the skillet is a running joke at the firehouse since it can cause the cookware to rust.

As the victim and Williams were discussing the matter, that's when the 44-year-old pulled out his knife and "wrapped his arms around his back and neck and placed a knife against (victim's) throat," reports said.

"You don’t do that around here," Williams allegedly told the victim while behind them. "That’s how people get killed."

Williams quickly pulled away and stated he was only "joking" and using the dull side of the blade, which appeared roughly six inches long, according to a witness.



The victim initially told his supervisors he didn't want to press charges but filed a police report the next day, reporters learned. Documents state the victim worried for his safety following the incident. Other firefighters who witnessed the incident told investigators the joke "went too far."

When authorities spoke to Williams, he reiterated that he was joking and apologized if the act made the victim "feel uncomfortable."

He's now facing two charges of aggravated assault and battery.