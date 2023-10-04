Florida Man Now A Millionaire After Winning Huge Lottery Prize

A Florida man's trip to a local store has paid off big time for him. According to the Florida Lottery, 53-year-old Kiet Tran, of Tampa, scored $1 million from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. The winner chose to claim his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000 on Wednesday (October 4).

Lottery officials said Tran purchased his ticket from Active Food Mart, which is located at 1401 West Waters Avenue in Tampa. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game costs $50 to play and has been around for nearly a year. Two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million are up for grabs. According to the lottery's page on the game, nobody has won the top prizes as of Wednesday. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Fortune shined down on several Floridians recently. Last weekend, two people won $1 million each from a Powerball drawing. On Tuesday (October 3), a lucky Florida woman took home a huge prize from the same scratch-off game Tran played.