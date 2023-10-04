Florida Restaurant Ranked Among Top 10 Taco Joints In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2023
Taco lovers, rejoice! Yelp has released its annual list of America's "Top 100 Taco Spots," which puts dozens of amazing eateries in the spotlight thanks to their mouthwatering tacos.
Analysts say they "identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 24, 2023."
A Florida restaurant landed in the Top 10, and that honor goes to Tacos Jalisco in Key Largo! Writers recommend you try either their fish or shrimp tacos.
The website had more to say about this outstanding eatery and its tacos:
"Locals flock to a chocolate shop parking lot, to savor what Yelpers call 'the best tacos in the Florida Keys.' This small 5-year-old food truck offers a huge menu that includes several street-style tacos—asada, chorizo, chicken, al pastor, and lengua (beef tongue)—plus seafood tacos (locally caught shrimp and blackened fish, depending on what’s fresh that day), all on homemade tortillas. An overstuffed taco simply called The Original, which combines steak, chorizo, bacon, and sauteed green scallions, is 'second to none,' according to fans. With a “flavorful and addicting” housemade hot sauce, the tacos keep regular customers coming back 'day after day.' Savvy guests keep an eye on Taco Jalisco’s social media for specials that run throughout the week. Past offers have included quesabirria, a cheesy spin on birria tacos, and 'fantastic' slow-roasted barbacoa tacos."
Three more Florida joints appeared on the list: Wild Sassa in Homosassa, Border Grill Fresh-Mex in Orlando, and Tres Amigos Grill in Winter Garden.