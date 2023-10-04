Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Illinois!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Illinois is at Al's located in Chicago. Far & Wide recommended trying the Italian beef sandwich.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"On Chicago's South Side, Italian immigrants first started making Italian beef sandwiches in the ‘30s. Juicy and flavorful, these sammies are now available all over Chicago, but purists run to Al's, which still claims to be the originator of this classic sandwich. The chain still uses its original recipe to prepare dry-roasted beef coated in a secret blend of spices, topped with peppers and served inside a thick roll. Most connoisseurs opt for their sandwich "wet," with extra meat juice poured on like gravy, so grab a few extra napkins (and be prepared to get a bit messy).Fabulous Freddie's may not be as much of a household name as Al's, but it's still a local fave, located just steps from Sox park. The juicy Italian beef is made in-house every day and can be topped with chunks of Italian peppers for guests who like a bit of heat."

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.