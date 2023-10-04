Kentucky wildlife enthusiasts are advocating for a simple act that can have a significant impact on local ecosystems as autumn approaches: "leave the leaves."

While the remnants of summer linger, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFW) is urging residents to resist the temptation to rake up fallen leaves.

These seemingly insignificant leaves serve as essential winter sanctuaries for various Kentucky species.

Eastern box turtles find shelter beneath this natural blanket, while salamanders, frogs, bees and moth larvae rely on leaf litter for their habitat and sustenance.

Rather than disposing of these fallen leaves, wildlife specialists propose alternative methods that support local fauna.

Residents can gently blow the leaves into flowerbeds or along the edges of their lawns. Alternatively, they can embrace the practice of simply letting the leaves remain where they fall.

This eco-friendly approach aligns with the broader mission of conserving Kentucky's diverse wildlife.

KDFW’s team of brilliant scientists are working to save the state’s wildlife to accomplish the following with donations:

Fund survey and monitoring projects.

Purchase research equipment.

Enhance habitat necessary for shelter, feeding, and nesting.

Protect and Improve habitat for pollinators and migrating birds.

Now Kentuckians can contribute to nurturing their local ecosystems as autumn arrives.