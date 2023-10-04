Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hopsital

Actor Kevin Spacey was reportedly rushed to the hospital for "a very serious medical emergency" after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, TMZ reports.

Spacey, 64, discussed the health scare while attending the Tashkent International Film Festival's closing ceremony in Uzbekistan Monday (October 2) night, which he described as causing his entire arm to go numb four about eight seconds while taking a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum hours prior. The actor said he had feared he was having a heart attack at the time and was rushed to the hospital before being released in time to attend the festival and give a speech later in the evening.

Spacey was recently found not guilty on all nine counts in his sexual assault trial in London earlier this year. The Academy Award winner faced accusations made by four men in relation to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013, which included charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Spacey was initially facing 12 charges, but four were dropped one week prior to the London judge's ruling in July. The actor had previously won a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey had sexually assaulted him when he was 14 in 1986.