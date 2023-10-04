Kim Kardashian Upsets Anna Wintour At Victoria Beckham Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian rubbed Anna Wintour the wrong way in Paris. Last week, fans noticed Vogue's Editor-in-Chief looked visibly annoyed while sitting next to Kim at Victoria Beckham's Spring-Summer '24 fashion show and now we know what went down.

According to Page Six, Kardashian showed up late to the show. "Kim was super late. Anna was p–sed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived," an onlooker informed the outlet. "Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows.”

The UK Telegraph's head of fashion, Lisa Armstrong, also shared some direct criticism of Kim and the Kardashian family in general after the incident. "The Kardashians’ fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before ‘making their entrance,'" she wrote in her coverage on October 2nd. "At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in."



She also shared a video on Instagram of actors Robert Downey Jr. and Cate Blanchett posing for cameras at the Stella McCartney show on Monday. "Proper celebrities … who manage to be on time for fashion shows (along with Florence Pugh) unlike others I could mention but won’t because this is a Kardashian-free zone," she wrote in the caption.

However, Page Six reported that a source "close to Wintour," claimed that there wasn't any drama and it wasn't even Kardashian's fault that the fashion show ran late. "Anna had to leave early for another engagement," they said. "The show would have started without [Kardashians], but [Beckham’s team was] not ready backstage… shows don’t usually start right at the invite time. Usually they start 20-40 minutes after the allotted time.”