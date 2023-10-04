Krayzie Bone Says He Fought For His Life 'For 9 Days Straight'

"Just fought for life “Literally for 9 days straight," Krayzie wrote. "And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them -KB"



Krayzie Bone's courageous post comes after his sister posted a positive update about her brother's condition. She said that he was doing much better after his second surgery. The "2 Many Freaks" rapper didn't reveal exactly what landed him in the hospital. However, according to previous reports, he went to the ER after he coughed up massive amounts of blood. After doctors discovered an artery leaking into his lungs, he underwent surgery but doctors were unsuccessful. A second surgery was scheduled, and it looked like everything went well.



We're glad to see Krayzie Bone is on the road to recovery!