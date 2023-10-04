Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Massachusetts!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Massachusetts is at Cutty's located in Brookline Village in Boston. Far & Wide recommended trying the Spuckie.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"Hoagie, sub, grinder…spuckie? This common sandwich has a unique name in Boston thanks to its Italian immigrant roots, with locals condensing the word "spucadella," a type of Italian long roll. Similar to an Italian hero, a spuckie is made with a variety of Italian cured meats and cheeses and can be served cold or pressed. One of the best can be found at Cutty's in Brookline Village, which boasts not just a traditional spuckie with fennel salami, capicola, mortadella and mozzarella, but also a vegetarian version made with eggplant. Second place goes to Boston’s Nebo Cucina and Enoteca, which serves a whole menu of spuckies, with ingredients ranging from prosciutto to Italian tuna to fried meatballs."

