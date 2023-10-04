Mattress Mack Places Massive Futures Bets On World Series
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2023
Businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is looking to cash in on massive bets placed on his hometown Houston Astros.
McIngvale, 72, reportedly placed a $2 million futures bet wager on the Astros to win the 2023 World Series at +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, according to USA TODAY, as well as $1.9 million futures World Series bet on the Astros at +600 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, according to FOX Sports' Patrick Everson. In total, the businessman would have a cashout exceeding $23.4 million on $3.9 million placed.
Last year, McIngvale won the reported largest legal bet in U.S. sports betting history after placing $3 million on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series at 10-1 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which resulted in an approximately $75 million payout, ESPN reported at the time.
"What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000," said Ken Fuchs, chief operating officer for Caesars Digital, in a press release on behalf of the company Saturday night.
McIngvale -- who gets his nickname from his popular Houston based furniture store -- had also won an estimated $7 million in bets on the Astros throughout the 2022 MLB season at various sportsbooks, which included average payout odds of +750. The entrepreneur did, however, pay back some of his winnings to his customers who participated in spots betting promotions at his Gallery Furniture store.