McDonald's Brings Back Polarizing Item After Saying It Was Gone Forever

McDonald's is planning to bring back a polarizing item just one year after announcing its "farewell tour."

The McRib will once again be available for a limited-time only in November, a representative for the company confirmed to the New York Post on Wednesday (October 3).

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib,” the representative said.

The global fast food chain had previously announced the limited-time return of the McRib in October 2022, but teased that it "could be your last chance to taste it" as part of a "farewell tour" at the time.

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it," McDonald's said in a press release shared on Monday (October 24). "After three straight years headlining McDonald’s® nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31.

"Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back."