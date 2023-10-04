Michigan Shop Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Michigan!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Michigan is at Mike's Famous Ham Place in Detroit. Far & Wide recommended trying the ham sandwich.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"You can get a ham sandwich anywhere…right? If you see no problem with that statement, you've never tried a Detroit ham sandwich. This local specialty, invented in the ‘60s, consists of smoked, bone-in, spiral-cut ham slices on an onion roll topped with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato. The sandwich is in the name of Mike's Famous Ham Place in Detroit, and has been on the menu since 1974. Lile's is another great spot to try this local invention, thanks to its generous slices of hand-carved ham."

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.