Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Minnesota!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Minnesota is at Mac's Fish and Chips locations in the Twin Cities. Far & Wide recommended trying the Walleye sandwich.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"Walleye is the official fish of Minnesota, and locals love it any which way, but fried on a sandwich is definitely a frontrunner. Mac's Fish and Chips' three outposts throughout the Twin Cities serve it simple, to tremendous effect: battered and fried with pickles, lemon and tartar sauce. If you're looking for something a touch more innovative, 400 Tavern in Minneapolis adds its own twist on the fave with its North Shore Walley Roll, serving the fish beer-battered and pairing it with spicy aioli on a butter-toasted roll."

