Missouri Restaurant Among The Top 100 Taco Spots In The U.S.

A Missouri restaurant is one of the top taco spots in the country. Yelp recently released its list of the 100 best taco spots in the U.S. for 2023. Most of the Top 10 are found in states around the West Coast and southwest, with the exception of excellent eateries in Alaska and Florida, but there are plenty of incredible restaurants serving up tasty tacos around the rest of the country. Here's how the site determined its rankings:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

Coming in at No. 83, Taco Buddha in University City has a 4.6-star rating and over 450 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant serves popular dishes like the Baja fish taco, breakfast taco, chicken tinga taco and even the special taco of the month.

These are the Top 10 taco spots in America in 2023:

Aroma Latin American Cocina (Henderson, Nevada) Birrieria Little Tijuana (Riverside, California) Deckhand Dave's Fish Tacos (Juneau, Alaska) Granny's Tacos (Austin, Texas) Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos (Los Angeles, California) Xalisco Latin Cuisine (Redmond, Oregon) Milpa (Las Vegas, Nevada) Tacos Jalisco (Key Largo, Florida) Buenos Sabores (Austin, Texas) Pico de Gallo (Tacoma, Washington)

Check out Yelp's full list to see its picks for the 100 best taco spots in the country.