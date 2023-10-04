Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Her Private House Office By Interim House Speaker

Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been ordered to vacate her private Capitol office by House Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry. Pelosi received an email from McHenry's office saying that her office was needed "for speaker office use."

"Going to reassign h-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow," the email said.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former Democratic majority leader, was also asked to leave his office in the Capitol Building.

Both Hoyer and Pelosi still have offices across the street from the Capitol.

Pelosi was in California for the funeral of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein when she learned she had to empty out her office.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement. "Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Staff members with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries helped Pelosi's staff members clear out the office on Tuesday night.

"Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them," Pelosi added. "Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get to work on what's truly important for the American people."