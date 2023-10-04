Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Nebraska!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Nebraska is at Cresent Moon located in Omaha. Far & Wide recommended trying the Reuben.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"While Reubens are more frequently associated with NYC, this sandwich may in fact have been invented at Omaha's Blackstone Hotel by Lithuanian immigrant Reuben Kulakofsky in the ‘20s. Today, superb versions are still served in Omaha, including at Crescent Moon, where the sandwich is made with slow-cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marbled rye. "

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.