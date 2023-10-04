Pennsylvania Shop Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of Pennsylvania!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of Pennsylvania is at John's Roast Pork located in Philadelphia. Far & Wide recommended trying the Philly cheesesteak, of course.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"John's Roast Pork often tops the list among aficionados, with its seasoned beef loin, grilled to order, piled into scooped rolls and topped with sharp provolone or American cheese. It's also a great spot to try another local classic: the eponymous roast pork sandwich. But for some locals, only Cheez Whiz will do for a true cheesesteak. If you fall into this camp, turn to Tony Luke's. With several spots throughout the city, this cheesesteak spot opts for sliced rib-eye steak and rolls baked on-premises for the ultimate crisp crust."

