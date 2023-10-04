Police Officer Outed As OnlyFans Model After Pulling Over Subscriber

A Minneapolis police officer is under investigation after a driver she pulled over recognized her from her OnlyFans page. The driver told KMSP he's been a subscriber to her page for about five months.

"You got to go to the VIP, and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that's who it is, they do full sex videos," the driver told the news station.

The driver said he lost respect for the officer and the department because of her side hustle.

"I wouldn't want her to be arresting me, and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can't respect you or the precinct that you're working at," he added.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told the news station that an internal investigation has been launched to determine if the officer violated department policy.

According to KSTP, the policy prohibits all employees from working off duty at "any establishment that provides adult entertainment in the form of nude, semi-nude or topless exhibitions."

While the driver may have a problem with the officer running an OnlyFans page, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey thinks it is fine as long as she is not violating the department's rules.

"If all we're talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations," Frey's office said in a statement.