Popular Atlanta Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 15 Years

Bad news for fans of Noni's Trattoria. The popular longtime Edgewood Avenue Italian restaurant and nightlife spot is closing its doors at the end of the month after serving the community for 15 years.

According to WSB-TV, Noni's opened in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta in 2008 and was known for its sandwiches, pasta and meatballs. The announcement was shared to the restaurant's Instagram on Tuesday (October 3) in an lengthy statement addressed to the Noni's "dearest friends and family."

"With hearts full of pride and gratitude, we announce that Noni's will close at the end of this month," the statement reads. "We've been on this Italian stallion for 15+ years and are grateful for every backbreaking one of them. But now it's time to pass the reins to another pair of hands who will do our space and Sweet Auburn proud."

Part of the decision to close comes from owner Matt Ruppert now living in Amsterdam with his husband, but the statement acknowledged that "all good things must come to an end" and stated that "we know it's the right decision, but can't deny it's gonna be hard to say goodbye."