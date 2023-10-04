Popular Atlanta Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 15 Years
By Sarah Tate
October 4, 2023
Bad news for fans of Noni's Trattoria. The popular longtime Edgewood Avenue Italian restaurant and nightlife spot is closing its doors at the end of the month after serving the community for 15 years.
According to WSB-TV, Noni's opened in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta in 2008 and was known for its sandwiches, pasta and meatballs. The announcement was shared to the restaurant's Instagram on Tuesday (October 3) in an lengthy statement addressed to the Noni's "dearest friends and family."
"With hearts full of pride and gratitude, we announce that Noni's will close at the end of this month," the statement reads. "We've been on this Italian stallion for 15+ years and are grateful for every backbreaking one of them. But now it's time to pass the reins to another pair of hands who will do our space and Sweet Auburn proud."
Part of the decision to close comes from owner Matt Ruppert now living in Amsterdam with his husband, but the statement acknowledged that "all good things must come to an end" and stated that "we know it's the right decision, but can't deny it's gonna be hard to say goodbye."
"We're super proud of the culture we created at Noni's, the steady devotion to our garlic fries and meatballs, all the dancing, celebrations, and civic engagement," the statement continued. "We are busting with gratitude for the people along the way who have spent a large portion of their lives with us. Frankly, it's overwhelming just to think about."
The heartfelt statement, a shorter version than the one shared by Ruppert, also included a grateful shoutout to Edgewood Avenue and all its "magical" glory as well as to Ruppert's grandmother Noni "for being our muse, for teaching us about food, for handing down the gift of hospitality," adding, "We did our best. You'd be so proud. We hope you're resting peacefully, you crazy old nut."
Noni's will close its doors for the last time on Saturday, October 28. Learn more by visiting the restaurant's website.