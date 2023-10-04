Runaway Python Found Slinking Around Pennsylvania School

We've heard of "If You Take A Mouse To School," but what about a snake?

You wouldn't typically expect to see a python while being picked up from school, but this was the scary reality for a handful of Harrisburg students on Wednesday (October 4). According to FOX43, a ball python was spotted slinking and slithering around the drop-off area of Dauphin County Technical Schools. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to the scene to help remove the reptile from school grounds.

The police department believes that the snake slithered out of a car that was dropping off a student on Wednesday morning. Information regarding how the police department captured the snake, or where the snake is now has not been released. Similarly, it was not detailed if a student, parent, or teacher found the snake near the drop-off area. Photos shared by the department show a snake wrapped around one of the police officer's arms.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the owner of the snake has not been found. If you or someone you know lives near the school and happens to come across the mystery python, FOX43 suggested contacting the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 558-6900.