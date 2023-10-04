Selena Gomez Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Dua Lipa Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez shut down speculation of a feud with Dua Lipa, revealing the hilarious reason behind why the rumors got started in the first place.

Earlier this summer, social media went into a frenzy trying to figure out why the Rare Beauty founder unfollowed the Physical singer on Instagram, with many fans speculating that the pop singers were in some sort of fight. In a recent interview with Fast Company, Gomez set the record straight and cleared up all the rumors of a possible feud, sharing that it all began by a simple "accident."

"I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'" she said.

Gomez didn't hesitate to quell any drama at the time, showing up to a Rare Beauty event in a dress from Dua's resort wear collection with Versace and even sharing a photo of herself on Instagram repping the collection. The "Dance the Night" singer took to the comments to share her appreciation, writing "angeeeeeeeel!!!!"

For anyone still wondering if there's some beef between the two pop divas, there's no need to worry. As of Wednesday (October 4), they are both following each other on Instagram.