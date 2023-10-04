Six California Cities Rank Among The Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In America

Though California is typically one of the first states to be up on the latest health trends, it houses some of the most polluted cities in the country. Six Golden State cities in particular top the list for being the most polluted places in America.

According to a list compiled by the American Lung Association, the most polluted cities in California are Los Angeles (ranking as the most polluted city in the country), Visalia, Bakersfield, Fresno, Sacramento, and San Diego, rounding out the top eight most polluted cities in the entire country.

Here's what the American Lung Association had to say about compiling the data to discover the most polluted cities across the country for their annual State of the Air report:

'"State of the Air" is the American Lung Association's annual national air quality "report card." It uses the most recent air pollution data, compiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the two most widespread types of pollution—ozone (smog) and particle pollution (PM2.5, also known as soot). The report grades counties and ranks cities and counties based on their scores for ozone, year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution levels."

For a continued list of the most polluted cities across the country visit lung.org.