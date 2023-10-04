Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Will Be Honored At BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are set to be honored for their contributions to Hip-Hop culture.



On Wednesday, October 3, BET announced that the esteemed producers and Verzuz founders will receive the Rock The Bells Cultural Impact Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. The duo will be presented with the award by Rock The Bells founder & CEO, LL COOL J. The veteran MC will also join Rakim for a special tribute performance in honor of this year's I Am Hip Hop Award, Marley Marl. In addition to those legends, the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will be posthumously honored with the Global Visionary Award.