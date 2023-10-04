Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Will Be Honored At BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
October 4, 2023
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are set to be honored for their contributions to Hip-Hop culture.
On Wednesday, October 3, BET announced that the esteemed producers and Verzuz founders will receive the Rock The Bells Cultural Impact Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. The duo will be presented with the award by Rock The Bells founder & CEO, LL COOL J. The veteran MC will also join Rakim for a special tribute performance in honor of this year's I Am Hip Hop Award, Marley Marl. In addition to those legends, the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will be posthumously honored with the Global Visionary Award.
The annual awards show will feature other anticipated performances by artists like DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red. Throughout the night, fans will also see dope cyphers between Bun B, Cassidy, Foggieraw, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, ScarLip, and Symba with DJ E-Feezy and DJ Runna on the turntables. A digital cypher featuring DJ Hed, LaNell Grant, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT will also make its debut.
In celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, DJ's and producers will be honored in a special performance by featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, Spinderella and more. There will also be a grand reunion during the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute set featuring Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris and more.
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 was pre-recorded on October 3 and will air on BET this Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m. EST following the debut of BET & Mass Appeal's "Welcome To Rap City" documentary. Check out some of the red carpet action below.