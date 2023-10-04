Tiny Beachside Florida Home On Sale for $4.35 Million

A beachside Florida home that's only 472 square feet is on the market for millions of dollars. A Zillow listing says the one-bedroom cottage, which is located on Casey Key Road in the small town of Nokomis, could become the home of your dreams, albeit with some caveats.

The biggest draw for this property is the fact it sits right on the shore, offering nearly half an acre of land and "108 feet of frontage on the Gulf of Mexico." Since the sky-blue house is nestled in Nokomis, Sarasota is less than 30 minutes away while Venice is a 10-minute drive.

The quaint house is "close to restaurants, shopping, marinas, golf and tennis, according to the listing. The photo gallery also gives a peek at the intimate setting inside and the cozy deck overlooking the Gulf waters.

Realtors did note something important if you're thinking about making some changes to the house:

"New home plans designed by renowned Naples architects, Stofft Cooney, and recently granted a Sarasota County variance, many of the challenges of building on the beach have already been overcome... Due to the building code on barrier islands, renovations to the existing structure are very limited and adding on to the current structure impossible."

Check out the full listing on Zillow.