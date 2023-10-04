Washington Restaurant Ranked Among Top 10 Taco Joints In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2023
Taco lovers, rejoice! Yelp has released its annual list of America's "Top 100 Taco Spots," which puts dozens of amazing eateries in the spotlight thanks to their mouthwatering tacos.
Analysts say they "identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 24, 2023."
A restaurant in Washington landed in the Top 10, and that honor goes to Pico de Gallo in Tacoma! Writers recommend you try either their fish or shrimp tacos.
The website had more to say about this outstanding eatery and its tacos:
"This build-it-yourself taco bar has caught the attention of Tacoma taco lovers. From start to finish, your meal is up to you. Guests can pair chicken, steak, asada, carnitas, or fish with a trio of rices, black or pinto beans, and a host of toppings like smokey fajita veggies, roasted corn, cabbage, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, multiple salsas, and more. There’s even a kid’s DIY menu filled with more pint-sized offerings... Seasonal taco options include spicy barbacoa and shrimp. No matter what combo you get, Yelpers agree, it’s going to be 'fresh and delicious.' And at $7.50 for a trio of tacos, you’re also getting a delicious deal."
Xochi in Issaquah is another taco spot representing the Evergreen State on the list.