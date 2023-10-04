Washington Restaurant Ranked Among Top 10 Taco Joints In The U.S.

Taco lovers, rejoice! Yelp has released its annual list of America's "Top 100 Taco Spots," which puts dozens of amazing eateries in the spotlight thanks to their mouthwatering tacos.

Analysts say they "identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 24, 2023."

A restaurant in Washington landed in the Top 10, and that honor goes to Pico de Gallo in Tacoma! Writers recommend you try either their fish or shrimp tacos.