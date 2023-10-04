Wisconsin City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

A popular city in Wisconsin has been recognized as being one of the best big cities in the entire country.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or islands. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best big cities in the country, including one oft-visited spot in the Badger State: Milwaukee, ranking No. 3 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"So much more than just a day trip from Chicago, Milwaukee has many (if not all) of the same qualities that make other cities on this list buzz — and then some. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city's surprisingly eco-diverse location makes it a hotbed of locavore cuisine. A spate of award-winning restaurants have helped Milwaukee shed its beer-and-cheer reputation, though you can still get your fill of both between fine dinners. The dedicated revitalization of neighborhoods such as the historic Third Ward and Lincoln Village has also kept visitors busy with specialty shops, galleries, and more creative businesses."

These are Condé Nast Traveler readers' picks for the best big cities in the country:

Chicago San Diego Milwaukee New Orleans San Francisco Boston New York City Nashville Washington, D.C. Miami

Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list to read up on the best big and small cities in America.