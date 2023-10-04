Zooey Deschanel Details Her 'Dream' First Date With Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel knew Jonathan Scott was the one after their very first date! In a new interview with People, the engaged couple dished about what made their first date so special. "We went on our first date. I had actually never done an escape room, and he kept telling me how much he liked them,” Deschanel recalled. “It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn't good at the first one to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient.” The Property Brothers host added, "The very first date we went on, you were impressed because I sent you a schedule."

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. He sent me an itinerary. This is like my dream.’ I'm a Capricorn, so…” Deschanel added. The couple also shared a pro tip for an escape room date. “Don't have wine before an escape room,” the New Girl star joked. "It's always better to do the escape room first and then go to dinner and have a little bit of wine. The wine, it's not great for the brain." Scott agreed, "Tipsy escape rooming is not very successful."

In August, Deschanel and Scott announced he popped the question during a family vacation to Scotland. Deschanel took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring in a sweet selfie with Scott. "Forever starts now," she captioned the joint post with Scott which was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and celebrity friends alike. The New Girl star and the Property Brothers host's engagement came after four years of dating.