2 Massachusetts Spots Named Among Top 15 'Scariest Haunted' Places In US

Are you the kind of person who actively seeks out spooky activities, or do you avoid them at all costs? There are those who enjoy watching a mildly scary film, and those who enjoy spending multiple nights in old asylums known for being haunted. These bone-chilling destinations are all different in their own respect, but have one thing in common: history.

Regardless of how into "spooky season" you get every year; it is upon us once again, and this year, we've found the spookiest list of all.

According to a spooky list compiled by Far & Wide, the scariest haunted places in all of Massachusetts are the House of Seven Gables in Salem (ranking 14th) and the Lizzie Borden B&B in Fall River (ranking 13th).

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the scariest haunted places in the entire state:

House of Seven Gables, 1668:

"Inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel of the same name, this enchanting mansion weaves a tale of secrets, curses and generations past. Its timeworn architecture and hidden chambers beckon visitors through its doors, where past and present collide, and every creaking floorboard seems to carry the weight of the centuries. Salem, Massachusetts, is associated with the Salem Witch Trials of the late 17th century and is recognized as a hub of paranormal interest. The city embraces its history and the legacy of the witch trials, which resulted in numerous executions and is one of the darkest chapters in American history. Tourists can partake in various ghost tours and visit attractions and museums that highlight the supernatural aspects of Salem, where reports of ghostly encounters are not uncommon."

Lizzie Borden B&B, 1892:

"Step into a true horror story at the Lizzie Borden House, where the father and stepmother of the woman who lends her name to the house were brutally attacked with a hatchet. Lizzie was the primary suspect in the murders. She was arrested and tried for the crimes that attracted nationwide attention. As the scene of the murders, the home has been transformed into a chilling yet captivating bed and breakfast.This Victorian-era home continues to have a haunting presence. Guests can stay in the very rooms where the infamous murders occurred. Experience a night in rooms and halls where ghostly encounters and phenomena have reportedly taken place. Guests have shared various experiences, from hearing unexplained footsteps and hushed voices to seeing shadowy figures and feeling sudden temperature drops."

For a continued list of the 15 scariest haunted places across the country visit farandwide.com.