2 Pennsylvania Spots Named Among The Top 15 'Scariest Haunted' Places In US

Are you the kind of person who actively seeks out spooky activities, or do you avoid them at all costs? There are those who enjoy watching a mildly scary film, and those who enjoy spending multiple nights in old asylums known for being haunted. These bone-chilling destinations are all different in their own respect, but have one thing in common: history.

Regardless of how into "spooky season" you get every year, it is upon us once again, and this year we've found the spookiest list of all.

According to a spooky list compiled by Far & Wide, the scariest haunted places in all of Pennsylvania are the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia (ranking 5th) and the Gettysburg Battlefield in Gettysburg (ranking as the most haunted place in the country).

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the scariest haunted places in the entire state:

Eastern State Penitentiary, 1829

"Standing as a haunting testament to the evolution of incarceration, Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary was once home to notorious criminals like Al Capone. This Gothic-inspired prison ceased operation in 1971 and is a chilling journey into a bygone era of punishment and solitude. Its crumbling cellblocks, overgrown courtyards and peeling walls bear witness to tales of isolation and despair. As you step within its somber walls, the gentle voices of past lives seem to survive, breathing stories of inmates who grappled with their demons in the solitude of their cells, especially in the fall when Halloween Nights transforms the former prison into a haunted house."

Gettysburg Battlefield, 1863

"As you step onto this sacred ground, the mumblings of the past become palpable. The rolling fields, now serene, once shook with the thunderous clash of Civil War cannons. Marked by solemn monuments and somber memorials, the battlefield is the site of one of the war's bloodiest battles, with thousands of soldiers losing their lives in the conflict. Reports of ghostly encounters run rampant here, with historians, tourists and even park rangers claiming to have experienced disturbing phenomena while exploring the site. Stories range from hearing battle-like gunshots and marching footsteps to sightings of apparitions dressed in Civil War-era clothing. Some people have even reported conversations with ghostly figures who suddenly disappear or fade away."

