5 Arizona Restaurants Made ‘Top 100 U.S. Taco Spots’ List

The ongoing nationwide quest for the perfect tacos and the joints that serve them led to five esteemed Arizona eateries claiming their spots on Yelp's coveted Top 100 U.S. Taco Spots 2023 list.

This recurring compilation draws its rankings from the wisdom of Yelp users, encompassing the sheer volume of reviews and restaurant health scores.

In Tucson, La Chaiteria proudly clinched the #48 position, while El Rustico, another Tucson gem, secured the #74 spot. The flavors of Sierra Vista's 143 Street Tacos earned them a respectable #79 rank, and El Fogon in the bustling city of Phoenix claimed #86. Phoenix continued its taco excellence with Taco Culture Taco Shop, gracefully landing at #93.

Compared to the previous year's showing with nine entrants, Arizona's representation on the Top 100 U.S. Taco Spots list may have decreased, but the taco torch still burns brightly in Phoenix and Tucson. Both cities found themselves among Yelp's Top 15 Taco Towns, with Phoenix seizing the #3 spot and Tucson proudly taking #5.

So, for those embarking on a taco adventure in Arizona, these rankings offer a delectable roadmap. And if you're craving even more taco treasures across the nation, Yelp's extensive guide awaits your exploration.