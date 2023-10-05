'A For Effort': Fugitive Hides In Storm Drain To Avoid Arrest In Washington

A fugitive's quick-thinking didn't work out for him while he was escaping authorities in Washington State. The Tukwila Police Department posted about the unnamed suspect in a Wednesday (October 4) post on Facebook, claiming the fugitive tried hiding in a storm drain.

"Not quite as dramatic as The Fugitive aka Harrison Ford jumping out of a storm drain into a dam from on high," officials joked. "But 'A' for effort none the less and an 'F' for wasting our time and resources while it was fairly busy out there."

The ordeal began when police responded to a property in the area of 40th and 150th after a stolen car rammed through a fence and got stuck. Officers not only found the vehicle, but man wanted on several felony warrants.

Authorities said the fugitive put officers through a "bout of felony cardio" before taking refuge in a storm drain. Photos shared by police show the alleged criminal clinging to an edge while partially-submerged in water. After nearly an hour in soggy conditions, the suspect gave up and was arrested by officers.

Last week, someone fled the property in a stolen car, nearly hitting the deputy chief, according to the statement. Officials recovered four stolen vehicles from the property at the time. There was another incident where an auto theft suspect brandished a screwdriver while being confronted by another officer.

The suspect is also accused of being involved in an organized retail theft group that stole over $50,000 in merchandise.

Cops say the man was booked into jail on several warrants. The investigation is ongoing.