California Destination Named Among Top 15 'Scariest Haunted' Places In US

Are you the kind of person who actively seeks out spooky activities, or do you avoid them at all costs? There are those who enjoy watching a mildly scary film, and those who enjoy spending multiple nights in old asylums known for being haunted. These bone-chilling destinations are all different in their own respect, but have one thing in common: history.

Regardless of how into "spooky season" you get every year, it is upon us once again, and this year we've found the spookiest list of all.

According to a spooky list compiled by Far & Wide, the scariest haunted location in all of California is the Winchester House located in San Jose. This spooky site was built in 1884.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the scariest haunted place in the entire state:

"Its labyrinthine corridors, staircases to nowhere and doors that open to blank walls evoke an unsettling ambiance that remains long after you’ve completed the 2.5-hour tour of 110 of its 160 rooms. The spirits of those affected by the Winchester rifle’s deadly legacy terrorize this sprawling mansion. The maze of rooms and doors is what remains of Sarah Winchester’s attempt to keep these spirits at bay. For 38 years, until the day she died, construction took place around the clock, filling the home with 10,000 doors, 2,000 windows and mythical places like her private séance room, with exits leading to nowhere intended to entrap visiting spirits."

For a continued list of the 15 scariest haunted places across the country visit farandwide.com.