Cozy Cafe Named Florida's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day but also one of the more popular times to dine. Nobody does breakfast justice like diners, though. These restaurants are known for serving up stacks of pancakes, hearty omelets, and nearly endless cups of coffee. While they have other popular dishes, it's the early-morning eats that endear people.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's top diner that's serving delicious breakfast. Writers scoured through reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Ally's Comfort Cafe was named Florida's best diner for breakfast! Here's why writers are showing this restaurant some love:

"Run with care by Ally herself, this mom-and-pop joint serves breakfast staples, made from scratch each day. The staff are efficient at turning tables so, despite a ton of local love and a small interior, wait times aren’t as bad as you’d think – ideal for folks like us, hungry for Ally’s big breakfast sandwiches and pancake stacks. Keep an eye out for the specials, which can be downright unmissable: s’mores French toast, ham breakfast tostadas… whatever Ally’s fixing to make."