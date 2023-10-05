DNA Identifies Killer Of Florida Woman Strangled To Death 30 Years Ago

Authorities in Florida have solved a cold case of a woman who was found strangled to death nearly 30 years ago. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified who they believe is the man behind the death of 23-year-old Roslin Kruse in a statement released last week.

Kruse was last seen entering a vehicle with an unknown person on November 1, 1993, on Mike Drive in Tampa. Her body was later found along East Bay Road in Gibsonton, and officials said the cause of death was strangulation.

Officials traced the vehicle back to a residence on Mike Drive, where Kruse and the unknown person entered the premises. There wasn't any proof that a crime was committed there, but their investigation eventually led them to Rizzo, who lived less than half a mile away from where Kruse's body was discovered, deputies wrote.

When Rizzo spoke to investigators at the time, he told them he picked up Kruse and dropped her off on the day of the murder. He denied killing the 23-year-old woman at the time, but a polygraph exam reportedly showed signs of deception in his responses, according to cops. On top of that, Rizzo's wife, who was his girlfriend at the time, gave a conflicting account, as well.

Investigators ended up storing forensic evidence, including an unknown DNA sample from Kruse's body, in a database. HCSO couldn't find a match for the DNA for years, leaving the case cold until a breakthrough in November 2021.

Officials said they approached Rizzo's biological daughter for a DNA swab, which matched the previously unknown DNA sample from Kruse's body. HCSO special investigators then conducted a "meticulous review" of the case and came to a final conclusion.

"Based on the comprehensive investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has officially closed the case and is confident that Michael Rizzo was responsible for the death of Roslin Kruse," the statement reads.

Deputies also revealed Rizzo passed away on March 1, 2011. HCSO also informed Rizzo's relatives about their findings from the case.

"This investigation demonstrates the commitment of our cold case investigators to bring justice to victims and their families, no matter how much time has passed," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Kruse's family, and we hope the resolution of this case can provide them with some closure."