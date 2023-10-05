Many people prepare for everything, even their eventual demise, getting their affairs in order to help ease the burden for loved ones grieving their loss. Some even take it a step further and figure out how and where they want to be laid to rest, designating plots in cemeteries or sentimental locations to spread their ashes. Ed Sheeran is also in this camp, revealing that he already knows where he would like to rest in peace — and it happens to be in his own backyard.

Rumors of the Autumn Variations singer having his final resting place have been swirling for a while, with some reports stating that he even had a crypt, per Entertainment Tonight. In an interview with GQ magazine, however, Sheeran revealed that while he does have his own gravesite at his home, it's not a crypt and is instead more of a chapel.

"It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he said. "People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."

Sheeran is sadly no stranger to the sudden and unexpected loss of a friend, openly mourning the death of his good friend Jamal Edwards in 2022. He also told GQ that he's had many people in his life who have been cremated so the chapel offers a space for them where he and others can grieve, a sentiment he extended to himself when he added that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters could visit the chapel for him too after he passes away.

For anyone thinking that the chapel sounds morbid, it's not all grief. It can also be a place of beauty, with Sheeran revealing that he has also had friends get married there.