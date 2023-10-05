Family-Owned Diner Named Colorado's Best Late-Night Restaurant

There's a restaurant for just about anything and for any time of day. That includes restaurants that feed customers deep into the night, which are perfect for night owls with cravings or those wrapping up a late-night hangout. Whether it's for the vibes, good food, or convenience, these eateries know how to keep customers coming back.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of every state's best restaurant that's open late, from "retro-style diners that serve comfort food 24 hours a day to low-key Mexican joints where you can grab a bite way after dark." Writers utilized user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Pete's Kitchen was crowned Colorado's best place for late-night eats! Here's why it was chosen:

"There's been a restaurant at this spot along Colfax Avenue since 1942. In 1988 it was taken over by Greek-born Pete Contos, who passed away in May 2019. Today, Pete's Kitchen is still beloved for its menu of Greek classics, and is open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays. See what the fuss is about with a gyros plate, souvlaki, or chicken-kabob sandwich, and be sure to save room for the baklava dessert."