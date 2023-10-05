Georgia Cemetery Named Among The 15 'Scariest Haunted Places' In America

Graveyards are often thought to be haunted or at the very least have an eerie atmosphere than can be a bit hair-raising and spooky. One cemetery in Georgia follows this pattern and was even named by Far & Wide as one of the 15 "scariest" haunted places in the entire country.

Located in Savannah and founded in 1846, the beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery has such a chilling vibe that it was even featured in the 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil as well as its subsequent film. According to Far & Wide, what makes the cemetery so "terrifying" is its Southern Gothic beauty. Here's what the site had to say:

"Nestled beneath the moss-draped oaks of Savannah, Georgia, the Bonaventure Cemetery is a serene yet haunting masterpiece of history and art. With its elegantly weathered tombstones and ornate sculptures, this resting place is more than just a cemetery — it's a journey through time. As you wander the winding paths, the stories of the departed come alive, from celebrated poets to soldiers of wars long past. The Southern Gothic beauty of the cemetery's architecture is heightened by Spanish moss, creating an atmosphere that is both enchanting and chilling."

These are the 15 scariest haunted places in the U.S.:

Gettysburg Battlefield (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

LaLaurie Mansion (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Myrtles Plantation (St. Francisville, Louisiana)

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (Weston, West Virginia)

Eastern State Penitentiary (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Excelsior Hotel (Jefferson, Texas)

The Stanley Hotel (Estes Park, Colorado)

Clinton Road (West Milford, New Jersey)

Nederlander Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

The White House (Washington, D.C.)

Winchester House (San Jose, California)

Shanghai Tunnels (Portland, Oregon)

Lizzie Borden B&B (Fall River, Massachusetts)

House of Seven Gables (Salem, Massachusetts)

Bonaventure Cemetery (Savannah, Georgia)

