Historic Hotel Named Among Top 15 'Scariest Haunted Places' In America

Spooky season is officially here, meaning many Americans are heading to haunted houses, going on ghost tours, and looking for other fun thrills. What better way to get into the spirit than by visiting places with stories sure to leave you shaken?

That's where Far & Wide comes in. The website compiled a list of America's 15 "scariest haunted places" that you can visit. An iconic destination in Colorado landed on the list: the Stanley Hotel!

The historic lodging embraces its fame by hosting many Halloween-themed events during the season. You can even stay in the same suite Stephen King slept in and enjoy his iconic books and letters from his fans. Writers also gave more details about why you should check out this cultural spot:

"Perched amid the breathtaking vistas of Estes Park, Colorado, the Stanley Hotel stands as a timeless icon of elegance and intrigue. However, it’s not just its grandeur that captures the imagination — it’s the whispers of its past that truly stir the soul. The hotel inspired Stephen King’s 'The Shining' after the author had a bone-chilling nightmare while sleeping in guestroom 217. There is an air of mystique that draws visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the otherworldly guests that some claim still roam the hotel's halls. With tales of spectral pianos playing on their own and ethereal laughter resonating through empty corridors, the Stanley Hotel has earned its reputation as one of the most haunted destinations in the U.S."