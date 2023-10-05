Iconic Colorado Town Ranked Among Best Places For Fall Foliage

You know it's fall when you see the vibrant, warm colors of the leaves. Marking the shift into a cooler season, many people flock to cities, parks, and other notable areas to view these annual changes. They can also be the perfect backdrop for a relaxing hike, interesting tour, and other exciting activities.

U.S. News & World Report revealed the best places in the country to check out beautiful fall foliage. Dozens of destinations made the list, including a popular mountain town in Colorado: Breckenridge! Here's what writers had to say about the location:

"Situated at 9,600 feet above sea level in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is one of the first places in Colorado to witness fall's brilliant changing of the leaves. While the aspen trees' golds, reds and oranges usually peak by mid-September, the season can linger into early October. For optimal leaf viewing, plan to drive the 22-mile Boreas Pass: This route begins in Como and heads north to Breckenridge. While visiting, enjoy brisk fall days hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding or fly-fishing surrounded by the beauty of the Rockies."