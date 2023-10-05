Iconic Washington Destination Ranked Among Best Places For Fall Foliage

You know it's fall when you see the vibrant, warm colors of the leaves. Marking the shift into a cooler season, many people flock to cities, parks, and other notable areas to view these annual changes. They can also be the perfect backdrop for a relaxing hike, interesting tour, and other exciting activities.

U.S. News & World Report revealed the best places in the country to check out beautiful fall foliage. Dozens of destinations made the list, including a popular tourist spot in Washington State: Mount Rainier National Park! Here's what writers had to say about the location:

"The majesty of Mount Rainier, with its summit reaching 14,410 feet above sea level, is even more breathtaking surrounded by fall's vibrant colors. While you can see the peak from miles around, a drive through Mount Rainier National Park can bring you up-close viewing of the spectacle. Top leaf-peeping areas include the White Pass Scenic Byway to the Chinook Pass via Bethel Road – if you have a high-clearance vehicle. Visitors may consider making a side trip to Cash Prairie to see Rattlesnake Drainage and Bismark Peak before venturing on to Timberwolf Mountain. Peak season to capture the brilliant crimsons, ambers and golds can vary, but it typically occurs between mid-October through early November."