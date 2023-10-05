Illinois Destination Named Among Top 15 'Scariest Haunted' Places In US

Are you the kind of person who actively seeks out spooky activities, or do you avoid them at all costs? There are those who enjoy watching a mildly scary film, and those who enjoy spending multiple nights in old asylums known for being haunted. These bone-chilling destinations are all different in their own respect, but have one thing in common: history.

Regardless of how into "spooky season" you get every year, it is upon us once again, and this year we've found the spookiest list of all.

According to a spooky list compiled by Far & Wide, the scariest haunted location in all of Illinois is the Nederlander Theatre located in Chicago. This spooky establishment was built in 1926.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the scariest haunted place in the entire state:

"With a history dating back to the early 20th century, this iconic theater has been a stage for countless performances and, some claim, otherworldly guests. Frightening footsteps in empty corridors, phantom voices murmured in corners and the persistent energy of past performers create an ambiance that blurs the lines between reality and the supernatural. Of its spirited sightings, the most well-known ghost is the Woman in White, a spectral figure said to appear in the balcony area, dressed in white attire. She is often spotted watching performances from the back rows before disappearing. Nederlander Theatre’s legacy as a cultural gem is matched only by its mystifying tales, offering theater enthusiasts and those curious about the metaphysical a chance to experience history that extends beyond the footlights."

