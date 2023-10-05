Inch-Deep Bed Bug Infestations In Arizona Are What Nightmares Are Made Of

Disturbing — and itchy — discoveries have emerged as thousands of bed bugs have invaded Arizona, with two major infestations sending shivers down residents' spines in Sun City and Scottsdale.

The daunting task of extermination fell to Burns Pest Eliminations, whose representative offered a chilling glimpse into the horrors within. Photos of the parasitic intruders unveiled nightmarish scenes — one image displayed a ghastly congregation beneath a mattress, while another depicted a floor buried beneath an inch of these relentless insects. A third showed them crawling relentlessly upon a wall.

In Sun City, the bed bugs had chosen a king-sized bed as their dark sanctuary, their presence extending beneath almost the entire expanse. In Scottsdale, the situation was even grimmer. At an undisclosed location, bed bugs amassed a formidable army, numbering an estimated 10,000.

Bed bugs, scientifically known as Cimex lectularius, are minuscule, flat, bloodthirsty parasites that feed on the unsuspecting slumber of both humans and animals, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Environmental Protection Agency sounded the alarm, emphasizing the importance of early detection and containment, as bed bugs possess an uncanny ability to hitchhike, spreading from infested sites to new homes via furniture, bedding, luggage and more.

Their bites, often unnoticed, leave marks on various body parts while their anesthetic and anticoagulant injections keep victims oblivious to their nocturnal feasts. To alleviate their bites, antiseptic creams and antihistamines are recommended.

Spotting these elusive pests can be a challenge, with their presence lurking in chair seams, curtain folds, electrical outlets and even beneath loose wallpaper. A telltale musty odor often accompanies infestations.

Yet, their resilience is perhaps their most unsettling trait, capable of surviving months to a year without sustenance. Prevention hinges on regular inspections to thwart these unwelcome nocturnal guests.