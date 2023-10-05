Japanese Chain Named Florida's Best Late-Night Restaurant

There's a restaurant for just about anything and for any time of day. That includes restaurants that feed customers deep into the night, which are perfect for night owls with cravings or those wrapping up a late-night hangout. Whether it's for the vibes, good food, or convenience, these eateries know how to keep customers coming back.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of every state's best restaurant that's open late, from "retro-style diners that serve comfort food 24 hours a day to low-key Mexican joints where you can grab a bite way after dark." Writers utilized user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Moshi Moshi was crowned Florida's best place for late-night eats! Here's why it was chosen:

"Craving ramen in the early hours? Moshi Moshi is the place to go. With two locations in Miami and one in Miami Beach, this cool Asian restaurant is open until 5 am, serving a selection of sushi, ramen, stir-fried noodles, tempura, and Japanese curry. Customers say they love the vibe, praise the fresh food, and say that service is outstanding."