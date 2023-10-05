Kim Kardashian Says She 'Blacked-Out' While Partying With Beyoncé

Kim Kardashian opened up about a wild night at Beyoncé's party. During the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashian, Kim revealed that she's a lightweight when it comes to alcohol and ended up telling a story about getting too drunk at the pop icon's party.

"I'm definitely still a lightweight," Kim said. "I'll have, like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor." She went on to name-drop the singer. "Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me — ask Beyoncé! I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out."

"I woke up to so many text messages, and I was like, 'Khloé, what did I do?' She's like, 'You were dropping it low and dancing,' and I was like, 'Nooo!'" she recalled. "I danced all night long and had no idea."

According to People, Kim took a break from alcohol for several years before starting again. "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," she told Gwyneth Paltrow during an appearance on the goop podcast in December. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit." She added, "I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before."