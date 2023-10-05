Man With Handgun Seeking Wisconsin Gov. Arrested, Returned Later With Rifle

A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after showing up armed at the Wisconsin Capitol Building and demanding to see Governor Tony Evers.

Police said that the man, who was not identified, showed up at the Capitol Building on Wednesday (October 4) afternoon with a holstered gun openly displayed on his hip. He went up to a security guard and demanded to speak with the governor, who was not in his office at the time.

The man was taken into custody for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol. While it is legal to carry a concealed firearm in the Capitol, openly carrying one is against the law.

After posting bail, the man returned to the Capitol at around 9 p.m., three hours after the building closed. This time, he was armed with a loaded AK-47 and demanded again to speak with Governor Evers.

Officers confronted the man and searched his bag, which contained a police baton. He was then taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Officials said that the man made "concerning statements" while speaking to the police and was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.