Metallica Announce Special Limed-Edition Colored Vinyl Release

Metallica recently announced that they would be releasing five albums on limited-edition colored vinyl from November 2023 to March 2024.

According to NME, the band's first five albums are slated for re-release starting next month, with the first dropping on November 3rd. 1983's "Kill ‘Em All" featuring singles such as "Hit the Lights," "The Four Horsemen," and "Jump in the Fire," stands out as Metallica's debut album and will be re-released in vinyl color "Jump In The Fire Engine Red" next month.

The second album to be re-released on colored vinyl will be 1984's "Ride The Lightning," featuring hits such as "Creeping Death," "Trapped Under Ice," and "Fade To Black." This release will be available in vinyl color "Electric Blue" on December 1st.

The third highly-anticipated re-release will be 1986's "Master of Puppets," featuring singles "The Thing That Should Not Be," "Disposable Heroes," and of course, "Master of Puppets." This album will be available just after the new year on January 5th in vinyl color "Battery Brick."

The next album, 1988's "…And Justice for All" featuring singles "Dyers Eve," "Eye of the Beholder," and "Blackened" to name a few, will arrive on February 2nd as a 2LP set in vinyl color "Dyers Green." Last but never least, 1991's "The Black Album" featuring standout hits like "The Struggle Within," "The Unforgiven," and "The God That Failed," will be the band's final colored vinyl drop on March 1st. Similar to "…And Justice for All," "The Black Album" is slated to arrive in a 2LP set in vinyl color "Some Blacker Marbled."

All albums are currently available for pre-order outside of the U.S.