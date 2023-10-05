Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Michigan is at Frita Batidos locations throughout the state. Frita Batidos is known for topping its loaded fries with loaded plantains.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"Cuban-inspired restaurant Frita Batidos, known for fast, flavorful food, does serve loaded shoestring fries, but it's the loaded plantains that really get people talking (and coming back for more). They're twice-baked and loaded with cheese, beans, avocado, and crema. Customers say they're just heavenly. Another house specialty is the Fritas, a burger loaded with shoestring fries in the traditional Cuban style."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.